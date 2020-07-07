Nine deaths, 1,077 new cases reported in Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported nine deaths and 1,077 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 7, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 28,131 with 410 total deaths to date.

This is the fifth consecutive day that new reported cases have exceeded a thousand.

The additional deaths include:

A man in his 60s who was a Dallas resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a Mesquite resident. He passed away in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a DeSoto long-term care facility. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a Dallas long-term care facility. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a Dallas resident. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a DeSoto long-term care facility. He was hospitalized and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a DeSoto long-term care facility. He passed away in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a Mesquite resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a Mesquite long-term care facility. He was ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]