The pandemic hasn’t put a stop to progress in the city.

Although projects are mov­ing a bit more slowly than anticipated, public works up­dates and new developments are still moving along.

Sachse is still on its way to gaining its first hospital, Trinity Regional Hospital. A completion date hasn’t been announced, but water lines were recently completed and sewer lines are in the installa­tion process.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]