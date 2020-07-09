Dallas County confirms 10 deaths, 1,201 new cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 10 deaths and 1,201 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 9, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 30,361 with 436 total deaths to date.

This is the seventh consecutive day that new reported cases have exceeded a thousand.

Details on the additional deaths have not yet been reported.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.



Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]