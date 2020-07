Voters will head to the polls one last time before November this Tuesday.

Election Day for the political party primary runoff election is set for July 14, with early voting concluding Friday, July 10. The election was postponed from an original May 26 date because of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day as well as the last few days of early voting.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]