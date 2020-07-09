Who’s behind center in 2020?

As high schools around the country gear up for the start of the 2020 season, there’s only one thing on their minds: have a better season than the last. For some, that means winning more games than the team did the previous year. For others, that means a deep playoff run. All of this starts with the most important position on the field, the quarterback. But how do we know what our local QBs will do this upcoming season? Let’s do a little preview.

Sachse:

2019 Season: 6-1 and District champs in 9-6A. After losing the district opener, they went 6-0 to finish the regular season. Play­offs: Lost to Allen 55-20 in the Bi-District Round.

Lack of varsity experience from the young guys on the team might prove to be the Achilles heel for the Mustangs in 2020. The announcement of starting QB Parker Wells transferring to Allen for his senior campaign could set a really good team back. However, Sachse proves that they can handle the storm year in and year out putting players in college on a consis­tent basis and for always being in the playoffs and dominating their district. Head Coach Mark Behrens should have Sachse in a good position even after the news of Wells.

By Derdrick White • [email protected]