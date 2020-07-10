Five new cases confirmed in Sachse this week

Sachse has received word of five additional COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, July 7, bringing the city’s total to 80.

New cases in in Dallas County include a 91-year-old man, a 65-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man.

The lone Collin County new case is a 31-year-old man.

As of yesterday afternoon – Thursday, July 9 – there were 43 active cases in Sachse.

City officials urge residents to continue washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, cleaning frequently-touched surfaces with diluted bleach or a solution of at least 70 percent alcohol, sneezing and coughing into a tissue or the crook of your arm, and staying six feet from other people.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]