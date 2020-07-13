Sachse adds 13 confirmed cases since Saturday

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 6 deaths and 1,114 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 13, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 34,914 with 451 total deaths to date.

This is the 11th consecutive day that new reported cases have exceeded a thousand.

In Sachse, 13 new cases have been confirmed since Saturday. New cases in the Dallas County portion of the city include a 14-year-old female, a 21-year-old female, two 21-year-old males, a 28-year-old male, a 41-year-old male, a 49-year-old male, two 57-year-old females and a 74-year-old female. On the Collin County side, cases include a 23-year-old female, a 27-year-old male and a 37-year-old male.

The additional 6 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 50s who was a Dallas resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had no any underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a Dallas resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a Dallas resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a DeSoto long-term care facility. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a Dallas resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a Mesquite long-term care facility. She passed away in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]