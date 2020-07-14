Dallas County reports 16 deaths, 1,000 new cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 16 deaths and 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 14, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 35,914 with 477 total deaths to date.

This is the 12th consecutive day that new reported cases have exceeded a thousand.

Details on the additional deaths have not yet been released.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]