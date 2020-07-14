Polls close at 7 p.m. tonight

Today, July 14, voters will head to the polls one last time before November.

Election Day for the political party primary runoff election was set for July 14 after being postponed from an original May 26 date because of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m.

Voters can cast ballots at any election center in the county in which they live. A list of those locations can be found at dallascountyvotes.org/wp-content/uploads/WEB-Election-Day-Polling-Locations-new-7.pdf and collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information/Pages/election_day.aspx.

For Sachse voters in Dallas County, the nearest location is Michael J. Felix Community Center, 3815-E Sachse Road. Others include Rowlett City Hall (4004 Main Street), Lister Elementary (3131 Mars Drive, Garland), Bussey Middle School (1204 Travis Street, Garland), Northlake Elementary (1626 Bosque Drive, Garland) and North Garland Branch Library (3845 N. Garland Ave.).

In Collin County, Wylie’s Smith Public Library (300 Country Club Road, #300) is the closest voting location. Voters can also head to nearby Murphy Community Center (205 N. Murphy Road), Miller Elementary School (3174 Lincolnshire Drive, Richardson) and Woodcreek Church (3400 E. Renner Road, Richardson).

Democratic Party runoff ballots list three races: for U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative in District 3 and Railroad Commission.

Seeking the senate nomination and the right to face Republican incumbent John Cornyn are Royce West and Mary “MJ” Hegar. Running for the U.S. House nomination to face GOP incumbent Van Taylor in fall are Lulu Seikaly and Sean McCaffity. Running for the Railroad Commission spot are Democrats Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda, with the winner facing GOP candidate James Wright.

Republican primary runoff voters have one race on the ballot, between George Flint and Sarah Fox for the 401st State Judicial District. The winner will face Democratic nominee Tonya Holt.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3. Top race on the ballot will be for the office of U.S. President.

To participate in an election, voters must be at least 18 years of age and show an acceptable form of photographic identification at the polling place. Acceptable forms of identification are a Texas Driver License, Texas Election Identification Certification issued by the Department of Public Safety, Texas Personal Identification Card issued by the DPS, Texas Handgun License, U.S. Military Identification Care, U.S. Citizenship Certificate, or U.S. Passport. If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present a copy or original government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate; current utility bill; bank statement; government check; paycheck; or a U.S. or state birth certificate.