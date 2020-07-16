Chamber postpones car parade

Sachse Chamber of Commerce officials have decided to postpone the car parade originally scheduled for Saturday, July 25.

According to Interim Executive Director Nancy Runge, not enough cars signed up to participate, despite community interest in attending and sponsoring.

The parade was intended to take the place of Cars Under the Stars, the Chamber’s annual car show held in the Sachse High parking lot the last Saturday of July. Earlier this month they decided to change formats to a parade to allow for social distancing.

But the parade isn’t cancelled – it’s just postponed until the fall. Runge hopes they can include it in whatever Fallfest looks like this year.

She and other higher-ups in the Chamber plan on meeting by the end of the month to start planning what the autumn event might look like.

The Sachse News will continue to monitor the Chamber’s parade plans.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]