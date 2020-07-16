Primary runoff winners announced

With the completion of Tuesday’s primary runoff elections, Texans can know what their ballots will look like in November.

Mary “MJ” Hegar is the Democratic nominee who will face GOP incumbent John Cornyn in the race for U.S. Senate. She bested opponent Royce West 498,180 votes to 457,555 votes throughout the state. In Collin County, she received 19,032 votes in comparison to West’s 17,863.

However, West won Dallas County with 88,779 votes to Hegar’s 39,550.

The other statewide Democratic runoff election was for Railroad Commissioner. Chrysta Castaneda, with 22,550 votes in Collin County and 77,242 votes in Dallas County, defeated opponent Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo, who got 12,614 votes in Collin County and 47,523 in Dallas County.

Castaneda will face Republican Jim Wright on November ballots.

In Dallas County, Audra Ladawn Riley garnered 75,952 votes in the race for District 3 State Criminal Court. Her opponent Teresa Jan Hawthorne took home 46,965, making Riley the nominee. She will run unopposed in November.

Some Sachse voters in Collin County are part of Congressional District 3, currently represented by Republican Van Taylor. In the runoff to determine his Democratic challenger, Lulu Seikaly beat Sean McCaffity 20,490 votes to 13,260 votes.

Collin County’s lone Republican runoff was between George Flint and Sarah Fox for the nomination for judge of the 401st State Judicial District. Flint won with 10,550 total votes, as opposed to Fox’s 4,664.

He will face Democratic nominee Tonya Holt later this year.

616,959 Collin County residents voted in both the Democratic and Republican runoffs, or 8.52 percent of registered voters. In Dallas County, which only had Democratic runoffs, 129,329 people voted, or 9.57 percent.

Statewide, 955,735 people, or 5.8 percent of registered voters, cast ballots in the Democratic runoffs. In comparison, only 2.9 percent showed up for the 2018 runoffs.

