Dallas County reports 13 deaths, 1,195 new cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 13 deaths and 1,195 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 17, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 39,191 with 514 total deaths to date.

This is the 15th consecutive day that new reported cases have exceeded a thousand.

Additional deaths include:

A man in his 20s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 20s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]