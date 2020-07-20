Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sachse

Collin County officials have confirmed that an 88-year-old McKinney man died of COVID-19 complications July 16 at a local hospital. No further details will be released to protect the family’s privacy.

State health officials listed 82 new cases of COVID-19 today, July 20, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 5,456 confirmed cases.

There are 918 active cases and 4,473 that have successfully recovered.

There are 212 cases hospitalized and 65 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 10,569 and 1,910 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include one in Farmersville, one in Murphy, four in Princeton, one in Sachse (plus five in the Dallas County part of the city) and four in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

