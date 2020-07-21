Dallas County daily new case count drops below 1,000

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 11 deaths and 734 new cases of COVID-19 on July 21, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 43,026 with 537 total deaths to date.

The additional death was a Dallas man in his 80s who had resided in a long-term care facility. Although he did not have underlying health conditions, he had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 30s who was an Irving resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a Dallas resident. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a Farmers Branch resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of an Irving long-term care facility. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a Mesquite resident. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a Mesquite long-term care facility. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a Dallas long-term care facility. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a Dallas resident. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a Farmers Branch resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a Dallas long-term care facility. She was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a Balch Springs resident. He was hospitalized and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 was about 27% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 28.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]