Dallas County sees decrease in daily new case count, increase in deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 30 deaths and 413 new cases of COVID-19 on July 22, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 43,439 with 567 total deaths to date.

Additional deaths include:

A woman in her 40s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She passed away in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He passed away in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He passed away in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He passed away in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He passed away in hospice care.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He passed away in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She passed away in the facility.

Since June 1, more than half of the reported cases have been between the ages of 19 and 39.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 was about 27% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 28.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]