The Station, Ranch Park Village move forward

Two of Sachse’s newest and largest developments are inch­ing closer to completion.

During their Monday, July 13 meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a final plat for phase 1 of Ranch Park Village, a final plat for phase 1 of The Station and a preliminary plat for a differ­ent portion of The Station.

A plat refers to how a prop­erty is drawn up. By approving a plat, Commission members are approving the design of how streets and individual lots will be laid out.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]