Dallas County confirms two deaths, 426 new cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 2 deaths and 426 new cases of COVID-19 on July 27, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 47,239 with 607 total deaths to date.

The additional deaths include a Balch Springs man in his 50s with underlying conditions and a Dallas man in his 60s with no underlying conditions. Both had been critically ill in area hospitals.

More than 1,450 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 during the first three weeks of July, including 29 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during that timeframe. There have been over 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff reported from 65 separate daycares in Dallas County since June 1st, including 3 staff members requiring hospitalization.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 was about 27% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 28.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

