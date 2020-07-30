Ready to run in 2020

The Wylie Preparatory Academy Patriots cross country team is ready for the 2020 campaign.

Coach Patrick Williams is prepared and ready to train his runners toward progress. “I’m looking forward to developing strong runners that are physically strong, [that] can overcome, [and] can realize what their walls are,” Coach Williams said. “But not only that, I look forward to having kids that can focus on the finish, both in their real life but in their sports as well.”

By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]