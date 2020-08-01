Dallas County surpasses 50,000 total cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 10 deaths and 614 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 1, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 50,590 with 681 total deaths to date.

Additional deaths include:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

More than 1,450 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 during the first three weeks of July, including 29 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during that timeframe. There have been over 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff reported from 65 separate daycares in Dallas County since June 1st, including 3 staff members requiring hospitalization.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 was about 27% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 28.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]