City moves forward on COVID mitigation

The city is taking more and more steps toward mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

Thanks to CARES Act funding from Collin and Dallas Counties, Sachse officials have purchased thermometers, Plexiglass barriers, personal protective equipment (PPE) and high heat units.

Council heard updates on all the measures city staff members are taking during their Monday, Aug. 3 Zoom meeting.

According to City Manager Gina Nash, the next step will be purchasing laptops, phones and software upgrades so staff can work remotely.

She also reported that they submitted a request for funds to help out 5 Loaves Food Pantry.

Ron Hobbs, the architect who designed the city municipal complex, explained that the second floor of City Hall could be converted into more office space, allowing for more social distancing.

The public works team will partially rehabilitate a handful of spots along Bunker Hill Road, Murphy Road, Ranch Road and Cody Lane, and council appointed residents to empty spots on various boards and commissions.

Council will meet virtually again Monday, Aug. 17.

For more details, see our Aug. 13 issue.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]