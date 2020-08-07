Sachse confirms first COVID-19 death

Collin County has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year-old Plano woman on Aug. 5 and a 59-year-old Plano man on Aug. 4. Both had underlying health conditions and passed away at local hospitals.

Garland Health Department, which handles all Sachse cases regardless of county, also confirmed the death of an 84-year-old Sachse man in Collin County. He had underlying conditions and passed away at a hospice.

State health officials listed 195 new cases of COVID-19 today, Aug. 7, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 7,268 confirmed cases.

There are 2,114 active cases and a total of 5,065 have recovered.

There are 138 cases hospitalized and 89 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 8,065 and 1,397 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in eastern Collin County include three in Farmersville, four in Murphy, four in Princeton, three in Sachse including the death (plus one in the Dallas County portion of the city) and 11 in Wylie.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

