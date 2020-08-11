Deaths increase, daily new case count decreases in Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 29 deaths and 298 new cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 11, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 55,553 with 785 total deaths to date.

Details on the additional deaths have not yet been reported.

Sachse has also confirmed four new cases in the Dallas County portion of the city.

Over 2,514 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 61 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 15.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 30.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

