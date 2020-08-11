Three deaths, 226 new cases counted in Collin County

Collin County has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year-old Plano man on Aug. 9, a 59-year-old Princeton woman on Aug. 2 and a 91-year-old Frisco man on Aug. 9. All three had underlying health conditions. The Plano man and Princeton woman passed away in hospitals, while the Frisco man died in hospice.

State health officials listed 226 new cases of COVID-19 today, Aug. 11, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 8,052 confirmed cases.

There are 2,732 active cases and a total of 5,227 have recovered.

There are 147 cases hospitalized and 93 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 7,216 and 1,235 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases in eastern Collin County include five in Farmersville, one in Lavon, four in Murphy, four in Princeton and 11 in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not necessarily reporting individual cases by age, gender or city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]