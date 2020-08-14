Couple charged in infant death

A couple that lives south of Princeton was arrested last week in connection with the unreported death of an infant.

The couple, 42-year-old Roland Grabowski and 41-year-old Donna Grabowski, face charges of abandonment/endangerment of a child, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Collin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on Aug. 8 to a residence in the 9100 block of Highridge Road regarding the possibility of an unreported death of an infant, CCSO spokesman Capt. Nick Bristow reported.

Later that day, investigators located and interviewed the Grabowskis who they noted were uncooperative. After a subsequent investigation, the couple was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of abandoning or endangering a child.

The couple made a statement to investigators after their arrest that they awoke on July 29 to find their 1-week-old baby, Micah, deceased in their bed and that the failed to notify law enforcement personnel, Bristow explained

Investigators obtained a search warrant and located the body of the infant submerged in a bucket of tar located in a shed behind the couple’s residence.

Roland Grabowski has been charged with abandoning or endangering a child and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and is in jail under bonds totaling $850,000

Donna Grabowski is charged with abandoning or endangering a child and two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and is in jail under bonds totaling $1 million.

Deputies are continuing the investigation and additional felony charges are anticipated.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]