All day pre-K now an option

Parents of Garland ISD’s youngest members now have a new option for their kids’ education.
For the first time ever, GISD now offers all-day pre-K. Half-day is still available as well.
“The state of Texas is expanding funding for pre-K students, and GISD has adopted a model to phase in full-day pre- K for all students over the next three years,” Megan Frankenberg, Early Learning Program Administrator, explained.
For the full story, see our Aug. 20 issue or subscribe online.
By Morgan Howard • [email protected]