All day pre-K now an option

Parents of Garland ISD’s youngest members now have a new option for their kids’ edu­cation.

For the first time ever, GISD now offers all-day pre-K. Half-day is still available as well.

“The state of Texas is ex­panding funding for pre-K stu­dents, and GISD has adopted a model to phase in full-day pre- K for all students over the next three years,” Megan Franken­berg, Early Learning Program Administrator, explained.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]