Celebrating centennial of women’s right to vote

In just over two months, about 9.3 million Texas women will have the option to vote in the presidential election. It’s a process that hundreds of thou­sands Texans take for granted, but for women, the process of merely making it to the polls was a hard-fought process.

This coming Wednesday – Aug. 26 – marks the centennial of women gaining the right to vote. On that day in 1920, Sec­retary of State Bainbridge Col­by ratified the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]