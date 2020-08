Collin County commis­sioners almost pulled down the web dashboard reporting daily COVID-19 numbers, but decided instead to post a dis­claimer stating that they do not trust the data.

The discussion over virus reporting came a few days af­ter the state, which provides the numbers for the dashboard, added 1,175 cases to the coun­ty data, pushing the total num­ber of positive cases to more than 10,000.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]