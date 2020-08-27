Water, emergency service rates, proposed budget presented

Each year, before the city’s budget is approved, its Master Fee Schedule is reviewed as well.

This year’s review, during a budget workshop on Aug. 17, proposes increases in water rates for residential and non-residential customers. Residen­tial meter rates will increase to $12.91 per month from $12.30 and $7.19 per 1,000 gallons from $6.85 per 1,000 gallons. Both represent a 5% increase from current rates.

By Chad Engbrock • [email protected]