Collin County commission­ers last week approved a $385 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21 while holding the line on property taxes.

Commissioners met in regu­lar session Monday, Aug. 24, to approve a budget that increased a little more than $3 million ad­opted for the current fiscal year. Actual expenditures increased because the county received $171.5 million in federal funds for COVID-19 relief.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]