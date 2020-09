The Sachse City Coun­cil met in Frisco to discuss upcoming goals for plan­ning, economic develop­ment and transportation.

The workshop, which is typically held annu­ally, consisted of the city council members, City Manager Gina Nash, Strategic Services Man­ager Lauren Rose, Finan­cial Director Teresa Sav­age, and Hilltop Security Financial Advisor Jason Hughes.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]