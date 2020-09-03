Mustangs stampede ahead in 2020

When the Lady Mustangs ended their season with a district title, their third district title in a row, most other teams would feel pleased about the season. For Sachse cross country coach Kacey Laughery, it’s another day to get even better.
That third straight district championship for the girls’ cross country team proved how capable they are of being a great program. But the coach said he believes it’s time to take another step forward.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]