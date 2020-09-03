Mustangs stampede ahead in 2020

When the Lady Mustangs ended their season with a dis­trict title, their third district title in a row, most other teams would feel pleased about the season. For Sachse cross coun­try coach Kacey Laughery, it’s another day to get even better.

That third straight district championship for the girls’ cross country team proved how capable they are of being a great program. But the coach said he believes it’s time to take another step forward.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]