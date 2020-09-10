COVID-19 threat level lowered

With COVID-19 deaths and hospitalization trending downward over the last few weeks, the Dallas County Commissioner’s Court has lowered the threat level from red to orange. The orange level is the second highest of the four levels and still urges citizens to use “extreme caution.”

Dallas County has been at the red “Stay Home Stay Safe” level since May. The two other levels are yellow, “proceed carefully” and green, “new normal until vaccine.”

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]