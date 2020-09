As Wylie High School con­tinues to undergo construction, the completed installation of a spirit-filled new structure to its front lawn joins the chang­es. A three dimensional, metal sign reading “AHMO Pirates” welcomes students, teachers and the greater community to campus. On the agenda since 2019, Pirates are enthusiastic about its completion.

For more stories like this, see our Sept. 17 issue or subscribe online.

By Shardae White • [email protected]