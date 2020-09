The 2020-21 school year is off to an unusual, yet auspicious start, according to Garland In­dependent School District Su­perintendent Ricardo Lopez.

In a State of the ISD ad­dress to the Sachse Chamber of Commerce Tues, Sept. 8, which also marked the return of face-to-face instruction in GISD, Lopez showcased much of the positive change during a time of uncertainty.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]