Sachse City Council last week approved and adopted the budget for fiscal year 2020-21 of just over $47 million and a property tax rate of 72 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

The budget goes into effect starting Oct. 1. Property tax bills using the new rate will be mailed by the Collin County Tax Assessor in October.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]