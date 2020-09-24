Governor loosens COVID-19 restrictions

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week loosened COVID-19 pan­demic restrictions by raising the occupancy maximum to 75 per­cent for most businesses and fa­cilities, and allowing visitation at long-term care facilities.

The governor spelled out the changes in pandemic re­strictions at a Thursday, Sept. 17, press conference at the Texas Capital in Austin, bas­ing the order on the percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]