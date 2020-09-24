Tax rate election for GISD on ballot

Garland Independent School District will go to the voters Nov. 3 with a Tax Ratification Election that will lower the tax rate but will raise tax bills for the average property owners.

The GISD has proposed an overall tax rate of $1.36 per $100 assessed valuation. The new rate is lower than the 2019 rate by nearly five cents, how­ever, because property apprais­als went up in certain areas, some homeowners will be fac­ing a possible tax bill increase.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]