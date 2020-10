Sachse Fallfest will continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but it won’t be business as usual.

Under normal circumstances, it would be a one-day event held toward the end of October, how­ever, this year it will consist of several virtual events throughout the month.

According to Interim Cham­ber of Commerce Director Nan­cy Runge, the pandemic has forced the chamber to think out­side the box.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]