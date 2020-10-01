Sachse three keys to victory in opening game against Coppell

After an additional week of preparation, Sachse football is finally here. They open their season on the road against Cop­pell, who won their opening game after missing the playoffs last season for the first time in seven years. The Cowboys fin­ished 4-6 overall, including a 33-30 loss to Sachse in which the Mustangs overcame a 16-0 first quarter deficit to win the game. Both teams have expecta­tions to be back in the playoffs, while also having questions ear­ly in the season. Here are the three keys to victory for Sachse in their game against Coppell

For the full story, see our Oct. 1 issue or subscribe online.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]