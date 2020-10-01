Sachse three keys to victory in opening game against Coppell

After an additional week of preparation, Sachse football is finally here. They open their season on the road against Coppell, who won their opening game after missing the playoffs last season for the first time in seven years. The Cowboys finished 4-6 overall, including a 33-30 loss to Sachse in which the Mustangs overcame a 16-0 first quarter deficit to win the game. Both teams have expectations to be back in the playoffs, while also having questions early in the season. Here are the three keys to victory for Sachse in their game against Coppell
For the full story, see our Oct. 1 issue or subscribe online.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]