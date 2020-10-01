Voter registration deadline looms

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election is less than a week away on Monday, Oct. 5, and early voting will get un­derway a week afterward.

Although the presidential election is at the top of the ballot, Wylie vot­ers actually will participate in three separate elections. All three, thank­fully, are listed on the same ballot.

Listings from the General Elec­tion are to be combined with races for Wylie city council and mayor, delayed from May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wylie Independent School District school board.

Early voting for all three elections starts Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30.

Because Texas does not offer vot­er registration online, registration requires that a completed form be returned to the voter registrar, in this case the Collin County Elections Ad­ministrator.

Registration forms, however, can be downloaded the Texas Secretary of State’s website, sos.state.tx.us. Competed forms must be mailed to Collin County Elections Administra­tor, 2000 Redbud Blvd., Suite 102, McKinney, Texas 75069.

A qualified Collin County voter must be a U.S. citizen, resident of the county, 18 years old, not a convicted felon unless they have completed their sentence, including parole or probation, and not declared by a court to be mental­ly incapacitated.

The county elections office reported that there are about 628,000 persons registered to vote in Collin County, 16 percent more than the last presidential vote. The state of Texas has about 16.6 million registered voters.

In 2016, the county had 540,084 reg­istered voters, and reported a turnout in the presidential election of 67.87 per­cent. Turnout was down a little, to 61.38 percent, for the 2018 off-year election.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]