Big adventures for local troop

Scouts travel to ‘Land of the Midnight Sun’

Members of Boy Scout Troop 1776 headed north to Alas­ka during the summer for two weeks of hiking and camping amidst postcard picture scenery and wildlife.

Members of the troop, char­tered by Plano Rotary Club, are from 10 different area commu­nities, including Wylie and Mur­phy, and were led by Scoutmas­ter David Wille.

In addition to Alaska, troop members made trips to Sea Base in Florida and to Athens, Texas.

For the full story, see our Oct. 8 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]