Big adventures for local troop

Scouts travel to ‘Land of the Midnight Sun’
Members of Boy Scout Troop 1776 headed north to Alaska during the summer for two weeks of hiking and camping amidst postcard picture scenery and wildlife.
Members of the troop, chartered by Plano Rotary Club, are from 10 different area communities, including Wylie and Murphy, and were led by Scoutmaster David Wille.
In addition to Alaska, troop members made trips to Sea Base in Florida and to Athens, Texas.
For the full story, see our Oct. 8 issue or subscribe online.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]