General Election early voting begins

Early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election, that in the era of the COVID-19 pandem­ic includes as many as three different elections on ballots, starts Tuesday, Oct. 13 and runs through Friday, Oct. 30.

Voters will fill out ballots for the General Election, which includes races from the county level to the national level, for city elections delayed because of the pandemic and school dis­trict elections.

The General Election features a couple of new twists; early voting was expanded a week by Gov. Greg Abbott because of the pandemic and straight-tick­et voting by checking one box is no longer an option. Both changes have been challenged in lawsuits but time is short to make any addition modifica­tions.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]