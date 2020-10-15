Council amends parking restrictions

Sachse City Council amended parking restrictions at Concord Drive and Bunker Hill Road.

The resolution, passed unanimously during the Oct 5 council meeting, disallows parking within 40 feet of the intersection. Director of Public Works Corey Nesbit said signage will go up in the coming days and restrictions will be enforceable as early as next week.

The council approved a measure that will allow Goddard Enterprise to replace the electrical components and software to the Outdoor Warning Siren, which is in need of the upgrade, according to Sachse Fire-Rescue Chief Marty Wade.

City council approved plans to reimagine the Christmas Extravaganza as a drive-thru light parade on City Hall campus. The light show will go up in November and be active from the week after Thanksgiving until New Year’s Day.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]