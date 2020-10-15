High school thespians prove ‘show can go on’

Wylie and Wylie East high school theatre departments performed their first produc­tions of the season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wylie High performed “Puffs” by Sachse High alum Matt Cox at the Murphy Cen­tral Park Amphitheater in Mur­phy on Oct. 9 and 10, while Wylie East performed “A Mid­summer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare on Mon­day, Oct. 12 at Community Park in Wylie.

Some of the principal casts included Lincoln Hall as Wayne, Jake Skelton as Oliver, Allison McDermott as Me­gan, Savannah Harrod as the Narrator, and Nahum Yared as Cedric in “Puffs,” and Elbert Haney as Theseus, Crei Pier­son as Hippolyta, Sean Tay­lor as Egeus, Logan Koonce as Philostrate, Maci Edwards as Hermia and Alyssa Bryant as Helena in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

By Shardae White • [email protected]