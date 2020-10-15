Wylie ISD celebrates Nation Hispanic Heritage Month

This year, Wylie ISD has made efforts to recognize Na­tional Hispanic Heritage Month. The month, which spans from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year, celebrates Hispanic and Latino contributions to American his­tory and culture. The dates sur­round the independence days of several Latino and Spanish-speaking countries. WISD’s Diversity and Inclusion office spearheaded the celebrations, and implemented several initia­tives in which the community can recognize and participate.

Several of their efforts have been made on social media. Posts highlighting Hispanic and Latino teachers, staff and stu­dents in Wylie were some of the first posts of a new Instagram page called “People of Wylie ISD.” The same posts were also shared on the Wylie ISD Di­versity and Inclusion Facebook page, and gave members of the community an opportunity to share more about their stories, their heritage and who they are as people.

By Shardae White • [email protected]