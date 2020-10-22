Sachse to attempt record for largest food collection

Sachse Chamber of Com­merce and several local food pantries are partnering in an attempt to break the record for most pounds of food donated in one day.

The food drive, dubbed the Mother of All Food Drives, is aiming for 600,000 pounds of food donations. The previous record, set in 2011, is 561,061 pounds collected by the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, NC, according to the Guin­ness World Records website. City officials are optimistic the record can be broken and are asking for the help of Sachse residents, but the real goal is helping those in need.

“It’s ambitious and we may or may not get there,” Sachse City Councilmember Cul­len King said. “Our primary goal is to fill as many pantries across the region as we can.”

For the full story, see our Oct. 22 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]