School district focuses on hope, community

Wylie Independent School District is focusing on hope and community in the 2020-21 school year, according to Super­intendent David Vinson.

Vinson, who joined WISD in 2011, gave a State of the Dis­trict address to Sachse Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, Oct. 13. Hope was the common theme throughout Vinson’s presenta­tion. He began by saying there is a difference between wishful and hopeful thinking.

“We can wish to change the future,” Vinson said. “Or we can hope to change it.”

Vinson spoke of the differ­ence between commitment versus contribution. He said without the commitment from Sachse, the district would not see the same success it’s had during the COVID-19 pandem­ic.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]