School district focuses on hope, community

Wylie Independent School District is focusing on hope and community in the 2020-21 school year, according to Superintendent David Vinson.
Vinson, who joined WISD in 2011, gave a State of the District address to Sachse Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, Oct. 13. Hope was the common theme throughout Vinson’s presentation. He began by saying there is a difference between wishful and hopeful thinking.
“We can wish to change the future,” Vinson said. “Or we can hope to change it.”
Vinson spoke of the difference between commitment versus contribution. He said without the commitment from Sachse, the district would not see the same success it’s had during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]