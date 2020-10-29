Early voting ends Friday, Election Day is Tuesday

Sachse residents who have not voted early head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, to cast their bal­lots in three separate elections.

Ballots list candidates for federal, state and county of­fices, Sachse city council, and Garland or Wylie Independent School District board of trustees depending on where a residents lives in Sachse. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voting locations are the Sachse Senior Center, 3815 Sachse Road Building A in Sachse. Col­lin County residents will have to vote at one of the locations in Wylie which are the Collin Col­lege campus, 391 Country Club Rd., and Senior Recreation Cen­ter, 800 Thomas St. Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30.

In a normal year, ballots would feature General Election and school board candidates, but in 2020 the municipal election was postponed from May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]