Early voting ends Friday, Election Day is Tuesday

Sachse residents who have not voted early head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, to cast their ballots in three separate elections.
Ballots list candidates for federal, state and county offices, Sachse city council, and Garland or Wylie Independent School District board of trustees depending on where a residents lives in Sachse. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Voting locations are the Sachse Senior Center, 3815 Sachse Road Building A in Sachse. Collin County residents will have to vote at one of the locations in Wylie which are the Collin College campus, 391 Country Club Rd., and Senior Recreation Center, 800 Thomas St. Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30.
In a normal year, ballots would feature General Election and school board candidates, but in 2020 the municipal election was postponed from May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]