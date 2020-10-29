GISD antibullying initiatives include Find Five Friday

A new initiative called Find Five Friday is challenging students and staff to reach out to five people they haven’t spoken to in a while or don’t know during the first Friday of every month. Find Five Friday is one of several Garland Independent School District anti-bullying initiatives.
“What we know is that during COVID there are a lot of people who are isolated or lonely or both,” Responsive Services Counselor Rhonda Johnson said. “This will help us be more connected as a campus.”
Johnson said bringing students together will help reduce bullying on campus because students are less likely to bully others if they know them.
For the full story, see our Oct. 29 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]