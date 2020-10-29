GISD antibullying initiatives include Find Five Friday

A new initiative called Find Five Friday is chal­lenging students and staff to reach out to five people they haven’t spoken to in a while or don’t know during the first Friday of every month. Find Five Friday is one of several Garland Independent School District anti-bullying initia­tives.

“What we know is that during COVID there are a lot of people who are isolated or lonely or both,” Responsive Services Counselor Rhonda Johnson said. “This will help us be more connected as a campus.”

Johnson said bringing stu­dents together will help re­duce bullying on campus be­cause students are less likely to bully others if they know them.

By Dustin Butler