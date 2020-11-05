Two arrested in Garland

Early on Friday morning, Oct. 30, Garland Police re­ceived reports that several subjects were stealing build­ing materials from a residen­tial construction site and load­ing them in a U-Haul. When officers arrived, they observed the U-Haul in an alley and one subject standing outside.

After officers turned on their flashing lights, the U-Haul immediately sped away, leaving one male subject be­hind who was apprehended.

The U-Haul fled the scene leading officer’s in a vehicle pursuit. The driver turned south toward LBJ Freeway, through Mesquite and into D a l l a s . With the assistance of Dallas Police De­par tment Air 1 and o ff i c e r s , the driver was taken into cus­tody.

The driver is identified as Ronnie Dale Sullivan, 29, of Dallas. The subject arrested on the scene is identified as Gerald Milton Winters, 37, of Mesquite.

Investigators found roofing materials in the back of the U-Haul believed to be stolen from the construction site.

Officers are attempting to identify a third subject involved who was dropped off from the U-Haul in Dallas during the pursuit. The subject is described as a female with long black hair.

Sullivan is charged with Evading Arrest and Theft with Two or More Previous Con­victions. Winters is charged with Theft $750 to $2,500. Officers discovered Sullivan had a Felony Theft Warrant out of Grand Prairie.

Both subjects are in the Garland Jail. The investiga­tion is ongoing.

